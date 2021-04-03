Easter should ignite in us the Christ-like trait of sacrifice for humanity - Veep

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festival to reflect on the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity and rekindle our enthusiasm to help build Ghana firmly.



Dr. Bawumia made the call in his Easter message to Christians on his social media handles.



Below is the full statement:



As Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Samira and I wish all a happy Easter.



While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth.



Let’s stay safe and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols during the celebration.



