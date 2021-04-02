Easter is not for sex, alcohol and ungodly lifestyles - Bishop Owusu Asante

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

General Overseer of World Way Liberty Church Bishop Gladys Owusu Asante has cautioned the public especially, Christians, not to use the Easter celebrations to engage in ungodly lifestyles.



The woman of God said Easter is not for people to engage in premarital sex, excessive drinking and other acts that are against the tenets of Christianity.



Bishop Owusu Asante said Easter should remind us of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ which reconnected us with God.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, she admonished Christians to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity.



”We have to remind ourselves of the second coming of Christ. That is what is important. Christ died to redeem us from our sins.



"It is not a period for us to drink, drive carelessly and make noise, it is not a period for us to be having premarital sex. It is a period to reflect and pray for forgiveness of our sins,” she added.



He asked the public to keep praying for the nation in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.



She said citizens must adhere to the safety protocols, so the spread of the virus is reduced drastically.