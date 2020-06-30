General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

EU donates over half a million cedis worth of PPES to GPHA, RMU

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has been supported by the European Union through the EU WeCAPS project, with over half a million cedis worth of personal protective equipment to help the fight against COVID-19.



These PPEs include 5000 pcs surgical masks, 2000pcs KN95 Nose masks, 2000 disposable surgical gowns, face shields, gun thermometers, gloves. goggles, overalls, hand sanitizers, and accompanying dispensers, scrubs, and cover-alls. These items will be used in the various GPHA health facilities as well as the operational and administrative areas of the Ports of Tema and Takoradi.



Additionally, the Regional Maritime University also received a related donation of PPEs from the EU.



According to the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia, WeCAPS which is funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak is ensuring that partner ports in West and Central African sub-region are supported to manage and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.



She said, this project is part of a wider policy of the European Union to support maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea area, which ensures that the capacity of Port Authorities in the West and Central African sub-region is enhanced.



The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje, praised the efforts of the European Union and their partners and expressed that this gesture would augment the Port Authority’s COVID-19 related activities and help ensure that Ghana’s Port environment is safe for business continuity.



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University, Jethro Brooks expressed the significance of the donation to the tertiary institution especially as it embarks on its continuity plans.



The Sevenlog Managing Director, Christophe Monmarché who was also the WeCAPS focal point applauded the EU and also commented on the positive impact the donation would have on the port community.



In addition to Tema and Takoradi ports, it was revealed that Doula, Cameroon, Brazzaville, and Pointe Noire of Congo, Abidjan and San Pedro of Cote D’Ivoire, Dakar, Senegal and Lome, Togo are other beneficiary ports of this project.

