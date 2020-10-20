Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: 3 News

EC to report disqualified presidential aspirants to CID

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana(EC) Jean Mensa has revealed that the elections management body will file an official complaint at the police against the failed presidential aspirants for allegedly forging supporting documents to their nominations forms, leading to their disqualification.



The EC disqualified five of these aspirants from contesting the December 7 polls, citing breaches on their forms.



In all, 12 aspirants were cleared to contest the polls this year.



The flagbearers of the All People’s Congress (APC) and the National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings respectively, were among those cleared by the EC.



John Mahama of the NDC and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP were also cleared by the EC to contest.



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) were also cleared by the EC.



But Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Game, Akwasi Addae Odike, Kwasi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng were those disqualified.



They will face investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.





