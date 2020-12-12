General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

EC to publish validated constituency, polling station results next week – Dr. Quaicoe

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission has said it will publish all validated constituency and polling stations results of the 2020 elections next week.



This comes after it emerged that there were some discrepancies in the results published by the Commission on its website which was somewhat pulled down and later replaced with different figures.



Speaking on Newsfile, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said, “The Electoral Commission will by the close of next week publish all the constituency-by-constituency results as well as that from the various polling stations and this is to enhance the transparency in our electoral process.”



“The figures did not change on the results sheet; the percentage did not also change and this did not affect the results at all. All votes for each of the candidates remain the same,” Dr. Quaicoe maintained.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, of making an error in computing the valid votes for presidential results in the just ended general elections.



John Dramani Mahama stated this “casts deep doubt on the credibility” of the results declared by the Chairperson of the election management body.



Jean Mensa who is the returning officer of the Electoral Commission on December 9 declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of the December 7 elections.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6,214,889 representing 47.366 percent in an election that had 12 candidates.



Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020, for the eighth time since 1992 to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate.

