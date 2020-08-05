General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

EC starts mop-up registration on Saturday

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has earmarked Saturday August 9, 2020 as the day it will begin a mop-up mass registration of eligible voters.



With the voters registration exercise ending on Thursday August 6, the EC is giving an opportunity for eligible voters who could not register within the period have their names in the official register for the 2020 elections.



The two-day exercise will take place in all district offices of the EC and end on Sunday August 10.



“The Commission is giving another opportunity to those who in one way or the other could not avail themselves to register during the Exercise”.



“A mop-up of the Registration Exercise will be held on Saturday, the 8th of August, 2020 and Sunday, the 9th of August, 2020 at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the Country,” a statement from the EC stated.



