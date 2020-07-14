General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

EC moves to correct ID cards of 63 applicants issued with identical card numbers

The EC says it is going to issue new ID cards to the affected persons

The Electoral Commission of Ghana says it is taking steps to revert an anomaly at two of its registration centres where some 63 persons were issued a new voters identification card bearing identical numbers.



According to a circular by the EC, the incident which happened at two registration centres in the Okaikwei North District was as a result of a faulty kit that had its unique identity transferred to a backup kit being inadvertently being released to the district office after repairs.



“Further investigation revealed that a faulty kit that had its unique identity transferred to a backup kit was inadvertently released to the District Office after it had been repaired without creating a new identity for it.



This however resulted in two kits with the same identity issuing the same Voters ID numbers to the applicants,” the EC indicates.



The commission as part of its efforts to correct the anomaly says it will issue the affected persons with new ID cards



“These persons will be issued with new Voters ID numbers at the completion of the voters registration exercise.



The affected applicants are unique with unique biodata and biometrics. As such they stand no risk of being disenfranchised on voting day,” the commission said.



The commission while assuring the affected applicants their right to exercise their franchise also indicated it is taking the right steps to avert the reoccurrence of such an incident.

