General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Class FM

EC extends registration for persons 50-years and above, health workers, security personnel

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said that it has put in place further arrangements for more specialised groups of citizens to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



A press statement released by the commission revealed that “Beginning Saturday 25th July, 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s district offices across the country to register for their Voters ID Card”.



The EC added that the list has also been extended to include health workers and all categories of security personnel, once they are able to show proof of identification to registration officials assigned to the various district offices of the Commission with the aim of assisting the various categories of persons to go through the exercise.



The commission further urged all persons in the above listed groups to take advantage of this opportunity to get registered while appealing to all eligible voters to “complement its efforts to raise awareness about this latest arrangement, for the success of the 2020 voters registration exercise”



The Electoral Commission since the 30th of June commenced a nationwide registration exercise which is expected to end on August 6, 2020



As of Monday, 20 July 2020, a total of 9,860,164 applicants had been registered by the Electoral Commission, representing 65.7% of the projected registrable figure of 15,000,000 in the ongoing voter registration exercise across the country, the EC’s own figures revealed.



According to the EC, “the deployment of more kits to the registration centres, the increase in the number of mobile teams and back-ups and immediate replacement of faulty kits, have resulted in the relative increase in the number of persons registered in phase 3.”







video=103192>





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.