EC detected bloated figures themselves, not NDC – Ashanti NPP

Ashanti regional secretary of the NPP Sam Pyne

The Ashanti regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Electoral Commission was forced to admit anomalies in voter registration figures in the Ashanti region after they complained of it.



According to the NPP, the assertion of the NDC is false as the EC itself had earlier informed the political parties of the challenged and what they were doing to resolve it.



“It is unfortunate and ridiculous when the NDC makes such allegations. When they talked about bloated figures it was the electoral commission that noticed the anomalies themselves and they discussed with the parties, and that was rectified,” Ashanti regional secretary of the NPP Sam Pyne told a news gathering in Kumasi Monday.



The Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed figures of registrants submitted to its headquarters from two districts in the Ashanti Region were over-computed.



Regional Director, Benjamin Bannor Bio, told the media the anomaly was detected in returns for the first six days for Sekyere South and Offinso North.



“The NDC regional secretary Kwame Zu personally called me and l explained everything to him on phone so am surprise they continue to see it as a big case”.



Mr. Bannor Bio explains “all tabulated figures remains provisional and has no direct consequences on the final figures which would be automatically generated by the registration machines after the exercise”.













