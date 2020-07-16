General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

EC admits to error in Kumasi figures, says error has been rectified

File Photo: The anomaly was detected in the first days of registration but have since been corrected

The Electoral Commission (EC) has admitted to errors in the figures of registered voters in the Ashanti region.



The Regional Director, Benjamin Bannor Bio, says the anomaly was detected in returns for the first six days for Sekyere South and Offinso North.



According to him, this was due to failure of electoral officers to file daily reports but rather submitted accumulated figures.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had accused the EC of manipulating the figures in the region.



He disclosed the situation has already been ratified together with political parties agents at the various centers.



He said: ”the NDC regional secretary Kwame Zu personally called me and l explained everything to him on phone so am surprise they continue to see it as a big case”.



He added “all tabulated figures remains provisional and has no direct consequences on the final figures which would be automatically generated by the registration machines after the exercise”.





