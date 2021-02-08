General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Dump the arrogance and mount the witness box - Edudzi tells Jean Mensa

Legal practitioner Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

A member of the legal team for the petitioner in the ongoing 2020 election petition hearing, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has raised concerns over Jean Mensa's objection to appear before the court to give evidence.



According to him, Jean Mensa must appear before the court for cross-examination as she is the reason the petitioner is in court.



The lead counsel for the EC announced to the apex court today that the witness for the Electoral Commission in the 2020 election petition would refrain from testifying.



This was after the court ended the cross-examination of the third witness for the petitioner.



Reacting to this development, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe admonished the EC chairperson to “dump her arrogance and make herself available as she clearly has questions to answer in court,”



According to Myxyzonline.com, he said “in the last election petition hearing, we saw Dr. Afari Gyan mount the witness box and responded to questions from lawyer Philip Addison so why can’t she be a witness and answer to our lawyer’s questions when she clearly has questions to answer?



“She has to dump her arrogance and answer to the questions because she is the reason we are in court and she has to make herself available to answer questions,” he added



The court has set February 9, 2021, for further legal arguments.