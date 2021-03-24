Dumelo ‘fires’ GIJ management over new directive to students

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has sympathized with students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism over their protest against a directive by that management that “students who paid their fees late should defer their programme”



Dumelo is of the opinion that the decision is harsh, insensitive and absolutely unfair, especially as it comes just a week to their exam.



“It’s unfair to tell students to defer after late payments. Simply unfair! #justiceforgijstudents,” the revered actor noted in a tweet on Wednesday morning.



The popular actor joins many others who have said The management of the school should at least make such students pay a penalty fine, rather than harshly order them to defer their course.









Below is the tweet from John Dumelo:



