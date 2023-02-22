Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu should stop trying to contest John Mahama – Suhuyini

Politics of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has urged Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu to stop attempting to compete against John Dramani Mahama for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He explained that their competition is not what is important especially when the focus should be on how to give Ghana a better government and leaders.



Speaking with Oyerepa TV in an interview, the MP stated that the two other candidates are people who have contributed immensely to the development of the NDC but unfortunately, the flagbearer position is not one for them.



“They should stop it. They should let us focus on rescuing this country with John Mahama. They are people who have worked tirelessly and so hard for this country, especially Dr. Kwabena Duffuor; no one can write away the contribution he has made to the development of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu did a fantastic job when he was Mayor of Kumasi.



“He has been one of our branding gurus when it comes to party marketing and all of that, but this is not for them. They should just stop it, with all due respect, they should stop it and let’s focus on what is meaningful and what is feasible,” he stated.



The NDC announced the opening of nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries from Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



According to a statement from the party, effective midnight of February 22, 2023, “nomination forms for parliamentary candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; https://www.ghanandc.com.



“Nomination forms for presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka, Accra, effective 8am tomorrow.”







