Dr Mark Oliver Kevor elected Easter Regional NDC Chairman

Politics of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

An ICT Lecturer with the Faculty of Science and Technology, Presbyterian University, Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor has been elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor who is a former Regional Secretary for the party secured 353 votes to beat the incumbent Chairman John Owusu Amankrah alias Jowak who had 59 votes. Incumbent Vice chairman William Atamudzi had 166 votes, former Regional Chairman Bismark Tawiah Boateng also polled 206 votes whilst Basil Ahiable had 143 votes.



The election held November 19, 2022 at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) was delayed for many hours due to multiple issues including purported court injunctions.



But upon further consultations and meetings spearheaded by National Chairman of the party Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and National Communication Director Sammy Gyamfi, with the candidates and other stakeholders, consensus was reached for the process to go on hence voting started at 5:00 pm and ended about 8:30 pm.



Former appointees of the party from the region such as Marrietta Brew Appiah Oppong, former Minister of Justice and Attorney, Dr. Omane Boamah, former Minister of Communication, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman, Victor Smith, former Regional Minister and Ambassador to the UK, among others took part in the voting exercise as stated in the party’s constitution.



The election was very peaceful, transparent, and fair.



In a victory speech, Dr.Mark Oliver Kevor thanked all stakeholders for making the election most successful and peaceful despite the unprecedented delay.



He called for the dissolution of all campaign teams and factions for unity as one political family to begin serious work towards 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections which he says, a win for the NDC is non-negotiable.



Below are the Full Certified Results:



Chairman



John Owusu Amankrah – 59

William Kwame Atamudzi -166

Bismark Tawiah Boateng – 206

Kevor Mark-Oliver -353

Basil Ahiable -143

Vice chairman



1.Ransford Owusu Boakye- 314



2.Richard Norgbodzi -41



3.David Tettey Kwame- 312



4.Stella adu obeng…163



5.Alhaji armed Ibrahim 102



Secretary



1.Baba Jamal Konneh- 457…winner



2.Hon Cudjoe Adukpo – 338



3.George Mensah Akpalu -11



4.Nenebi Gerald Daniel -37



Deputy Secretary



Ali Sidi Bello 382

Isaac Livingston Asamoah 134

Wilfred Kwaku Boateng 416

Organizer Position



Hackman Kabore -629

Joshua Attah Mensah -305

Deputy Organizer Position Eastern Region



David Dakudzi -680

Agbeko Jonas -150

Adoah Isaac -100

Treasurer



Dr. Ahmed Abdullai -557

Adjei Samuel Kwaku -341

Abudu Isaiah Suaki -33

Deputy Treasurer



Richard Lartey Obibini -329

Tetteh Zachariah -69

Edward Ansah – 86

Vincent Opoku Sarkodie -285

Shaban A. Manaf -166

Communication



Darlas Amponsah -371

KoJo Danquah – 554

Deputy Communication



Michael Ofoei Akorli -673

Buckner Tabi Prince Henry- 252

Zongo Caucus



Alhaji Isaiah Mohammed Sani -105

Abdul Ahmed -343

Bashir Abdullai – 482

The Regional Youth and Women’s organizer elections were held at Nsawam a week earlier ahead of the main Regional conference.



Richard Etornam Nyarko who was Deputy Regional Youth Organizer defeated the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer, Emmanuel Okai Minta.



Richard Nyarko polled 55 votes as against 52 votes obtained by Okai Minta



With the deputy Regional youth organizer, Evans Srenyame had 17 votes Tetteh Nathaniel polled 23, whiles Fohad Abgenyadzi had 51 and Eric Kwasi Agyapong polled 14 votes.





Women organizer election , Shirley Naana Ampem Osei retained her seat with 39 votes as against 34 votes Evelyn Korang



In the deputy Women’s organizer contest Rita Awatey Akosua had 23 votes, Linda Ahenkora -20 votes.



Faustina Effah Boadi polled 28 votes whilst Sahadatu Ibrahim had 1 vote.