Dr. Kpessa-Whyte 'fires' Mettle-Nunoo over 'fallacious' claims about John Mahama's candidacy

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Research Fellow with the History and Politics Department of the Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ghana and an ardent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to a letter signed on behalf of Friends of Dr. Kwabena Duffour to the Council of Elders of the NDC by Rojo Mettle-Nunoo dated December 23, 2022.



According to Dr. Kpessa-Whyte and for the avoidance of doubt, he is an ardent and unrepentant supporter of John Mahama and firm believer that he, more than anyone else is the party's surest bet for the 2024 presidential elections, as well as, the person who has what it takes to lead the country's "second liberation" struggle.



"Just as I support His Excellency John Mahama, I will respect the choices made by others including you. What is unacceptable is the attempt to play victim in your letter when there is no reasons to do that. In your letter, you claim that the organisers of the party's recent congress gave His Excellency John Mahama undue advantage to market himself over others," he stated.







