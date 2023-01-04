Dr Adutwum is one of the best performing ministers - Former GNCCI president

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankanwoso, former President of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), has highly acknowledged Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as one of the best-performing ministers in this administration.



He said the performance and output of Dr Adutwum since his appointment as a deputy minister and subsequent elevation as a substantive minister are unmatched.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Nana Dankanwoso said the education sector has seen a massive transformation, impacting the lives of thousands of citizens due to the ingenuity of the minister who stands tall among his peers.



"He is by far the most outstanding minister who is serving the nation in humility and with the highest level of dedication," he observed.



He indicated that it is not common for a minister of state to join students to have breakfast and spend time with them just to appreciate their challenges as a strategy to develop responsive interventions.



As he visits schools across the country, the minister is also known for teaching students occasionally, a gesture many see as a good example that inspires teachers to do more to improve their teaching skills.



He said the introduction of innovative policies in the sector by Dr Adutwum has the potential to produce critical thinkers capable of creating opportunities for others.



His vision to make education the fulcrum of national development through the promotion of Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is one of the best policy initiatives under any government.



Nana Dankanwoso added that Dr. Adutwum's personal commitment of sponsoring students in his constituency to pursue science-related courses in various public universities is a mark of a leader determined to lead by example.



He further posited that he was particularly happy about how Dr Adutwum and his team at the Education Ministry are making Technical and Vocational Education attractive by changing the narrative that it is not an option for brilliant students.



"It is also refreshing that visual arts students also have the opportunity to study engineering courses to further sharpen their creativity in solving problems confronting society," he stated.



The former President of GNCCI was also excited about the establishment of science labs and the provision of modern equipment to facilitate the study of science at the second cycle level.



He is convinced that the direction that Dr Adutwum is taking Ghana's education will yield positive results with the backing of Ghanaians.



"He has been outstanding and in my opinion, he is one of the best if not the best so far in this current administration," he reiterated.