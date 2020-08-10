Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Dormaa West NDC condemns violence leading to death of Kofi Labet

The NDC says it is apalled by the violence that characterized the voter registration mop-up exercise

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Dormaa West Constituency says it is appalled by the “impudence and violence that characterized the voter registration mop-up exercise” over the weekend in the constituency.



The NDC blamed the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Ali Maiga Halidu, for the violence that erupted leading to the death of Kofi Labet, an NPP supporter and scores of people injured.



A signed release by Stephen Azorba, NDC Secretary for Dormaa West, stated that, “the violent activities of Hon. Ali Maiga Halidu, and his rebels in once peaceful and serene political environment has led to state of anarchy and pandemonium”.



“The good people of Dormaa West, the security, Nananom, opinion leaders and faith-based organizations have known no peace since the NPP and Ali Maiga took over the reins of power in 2017, which the voter registration exercise is no exception”, the statement further read.



Narrating the sequence of events, the Dormaa West branch of the NDC claimed that, the military and other state security were prevented from maintaining law and order due to the presence of some ‘NPP rebel group’ who had besieged the office of the Electoral Commission, ostensibly to handle the security there.



According to the NDC’s statement, the ‘NPP rebels’ under the instructions of the party’s youth organizer, Acquah Ibrahim, and two brothers of Ali Maiga, under no provocation allegedly attacked and beat one Chairman Seidu, an NDC branch chairman who is currently receiving treatment at Nkrankwanta District Hospital.



The NDC in the Dormaa West Constituency is therefore pleading with chiefs, the security agencies, opinion leaders and civil society organizations to call the NPP Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency and his ‘rebel group’ to order for peace to prevail in the area.



The NDC Secretary for Dormaa West, Stephen Azorba, said what the constituency needs from the MP is development projects in the area



“The people of Dormaa West need good roads, electricity, schools, hospitals, farm inputs from the failed Ali Maiga Halidu and the NPP but not Gun Shots and uncultured display of machoism”, he stated.





