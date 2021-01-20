General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Don't accuse Judiciary of bending rules - Kabilla Warns NDC

play videoFormer CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh

James Kwabena Bomfeh, former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against making accusations about the Judiciary.



Mr. Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabilla, noted that the Supreme Court has bent its own rules to give the NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, room to amend his petition challenging the legitimacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's victory in the 2020 Presidential elections.



The petitioner (John Mahama) through his lawyers prayed the Supreme Court Justices hearing the case for permission to amend some mistakes in his petition, which the court granted.



He stated that, according to Constitutional Instrument (CI) 99, a Presidential petition should not be amended ''but this a political matter'', a reason why the court consented to the amendment.



According to Kabilla, the decision was a kind gesture by the court to Mr. Mahama, hence issuing a strong warning to his party's members not to make a u-turn and accuse the Judiciary wrongly because they went against their own rules.



''I hope the NDC people who have been accusing the Judiciary all the time will not accuse the Judiciary of allowing them to bend their own rules to entertain an amendment from the NDC or, in fact the NDC is not a party to this case, so the candidate of the NDC in the 2020 Presidential elections who is the petitioner in this matter. I don't think they will accuse the Judiciary that they have been unfair about bending their own rules'', he cautioned.



James Kwabena Bomfeh made these comments during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



