Dominic Ayine mounts witness box over contempt, begs for forgiveness

Dominic Ayine, former deputy attorney general

One of the spokespersons of the Petitioner in the ongoing election petition, Dominic Ayine who has been charged for contempt has mounted the witness box after the apex court asked him to explain reasons for his actions.



The former deputy Attorney-General is in court for accusing the supreme court of Ghana of having a “predetermined agenda” following the dismissal of the petitioner’s motion to reopen his case on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



Appearing before the judges, he was asked to respond to why he should not be punished for his comment.



Dominic Ayine who showed up in a brown suit with a humbling face admitted what he did was wrong and rendered an unqualified apology to the court.



“I did say such words, my attention was drawn to the fact that I might have crossed the line by Frank Davies. Your Lordship on the advice and consultation with my counsel I have written to the court rendering an unqualified apology. I delivered that letter to the registrar of the Supreme court to bring it to the Lordship's attention." he said



The court presided over by Kwasi Anin Yeboah said “they are satisfied with his apology” but will make certain consequential orders.”



He was ordered to go back and withdraw his comments on the same medium he used and also apologise for his statements.



The court said they had to take this decision is to serve as a deterrent to others.





