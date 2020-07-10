General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Dominase SDA Hospital gets new coronavirus isolation centre

The isolation centre has been commissioned on July 9, 2020

An isolation centre has been commissioned at Dominase SDA Hospital in the Bekwai Municipality to augment the fight against COVID-19 in the Ashanti region.



The newly constructed facility has three rooms self-contained, a special ward with a washroom, an office and a restroom for medics.



Delivering remarks at an opening ceremony on Thursday, 9 July 2020; the President of Ashanti South Ghana Conference (ASGC) of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church who doubles as board chairman of the facility, Pastor Stephen Kofi Anokye urged hospital staff to utilise the centre efficiently to deal with all kinds of infectious disease.



Pastor Anokye also disclosed to Class News’ Maxwell Attah on the sidelines that the project, which is funded by the hospital’s Internal Generated Fund (IGF) with support from MP for Bekwai Constituency, Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu, has four beds, a ceiling fan and television set in each room, a furnished office, among others.



He encouraged other CHAG hospitals in the region to build more quarantine centres to support the government’s effort in managing COVID-19 which has killed over 100 people nationwide. The opening of the isolation centre comes two-weeks after health workers of the hospital voluntarily contributed cash to purchase their own PPE worth GHS 10,000 to fight COVID-19.



Acting President of Esumijaman Traditional Council, Nana Ntim Banahene applauded the hospital staff for their immense contributions toward the wellbeing of residents in the area. He further urged them not to turn away clients suspected to have contracted the deadly coronavirus as reported in other hospitals.



For his part, the Principal Health Administrator of the hospital, Mr Thomas Asamoah said the centre was strategically built to minimise the rate of cross-infection among patients and hospital workers.



So far, Dominase SDA Hospital has recorded one positive COVID-19 case leaving about 10 nurses currently in self-isolation.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.