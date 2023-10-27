Domelevo breaks silence on becoming possible NDC running mate

Politics of Friday, 27 October 2023

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has quashed rumors suggesting that he might become a running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on October 24, 2023, he declared that he is not inclined toward politics and that his role is more in the realm of correction and accountability.



“I would like to make it clear that on the political one where somebody is talking about running mate, I am not a political animal.



“I don't think any party that makes the mistake of choosing me as a running mate will win the election, because on the platform where we are campaigning, I will be correcting them and we are not going to be successful,” he said.



It may be recalled that Ghanaian media personality Paul Adom-Otchere alleged that there is mounting pressure on former President John Dramani Mahama to drop his 2020 running mate, Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang, and consider Daniel Yaw Domelevo as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He alleged that the said recommendation stems from the belief in Domelevo's innocence when it comes to corruption allegations.



According to Paul Adom Otchere, multiple voices have urged President Mahama to consider Domelevo as a means to address and clear all corruption charges against him.



Speaking on his Good Evening Ghana Show on Metro TV on June 10, 2023, he maintained that the pressure has intensified following Domelevo's victory in the Supreme Court over his dismissal by the president.



"Can you imagine, my friend Domelevo as the running mate to President Mahama? That is the new agenda being pushed.



"There is immense pressure on President Mahama, which is why Professor Kwamena Ahwoi was compelled to state last week that John Mahama should retain Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang,” he alleged.



Watch the interview below: From 55:55 going







