General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Doctors taking bribes to hide coronavirus related deaths - MOWAG

The situation is saidn to have led to three mortuary workers contracting the deadly virus.

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) is alleging that some health facilities are conniving with families to keep the deaths of their relatives caused by Covid-19 as a secret.



General Secretary of MOWAG, Mr. Richard Jordan speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm stated that some medical doctors are bribed to change the cause of deaths in covid cases to other casualties.



He disclosed an incident which occurred in a facility where a body was brought to the mortuary with a doctor’s report stating a different cause of death when it was actually Covid-19.



He said it took another family member to tell the mortuary workers that the dead relative was killed by covid-19 hence they should be careful how they attend to the body.



This situation he added led to three mortuary workers contracting the deadly virus.



According to him, when the doctor was confronted about the situation, he apologised claiming that it was a mistake on his part.



Mr. Jordan said he was shocked because the medical doctor behaved unethically and exposed the mortuary workers to danger.



He could not understand why a professional doctor could undermine his own work ethics and conspire with families to engage in illegality.



He, however, failed to name the health facility involved saying it will create tension and create tension in the hospital.



”I can be bold and disclose the facility but there would be victimisation at the facility especially for our workers. There are serious ethical breaches ongoing in some hospitals but we cannot disclose their names. When we do that, the workers will not be free to work. They will victimize them and sack them. We do not want this to happen.”