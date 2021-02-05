General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Dismissal of only 5 out of 23 paragraphs of Rojo’s statement is a victory for us – Petitioners

Former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine

Spokesperson for lawyers of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing has said the decision by the Supreme Court to strike out only five-paragraph out of the 23 that the respondents were asking the court to remove from Rojo Mettle the paragraphs that have been struck out are 4, 5, 6, 7 and 18.



P4: Claims that the EC Chair did not perform her duties as required by law prior to the declaration of the 2020 presidential results



P5: A request to make available a video recording of happenings in the EC strong room to confirm his [Rojo Mettle] claims of what transpired



P6: Claims that some machines in the strong failed to work at some point and that the fax transmission was slow



P7: Claims Dr. Sereboe Quaicoe from time to time brought into the strong room documents he claimed to be regional collation sheets without them knowing where he was getting them from.





P18: Claims that with regard to Northern Region, two different summary sheets were brought into the strong room and that the original sheets will be required to authentic the regions



Lawyer for the 2nd Respondent in the ongoing election petition hearing, Mr Akoto Ampaw asked the court to strike out 23 paragraphs of the witness statement of Mr Mettle Nunoo, the third witness of the petitioner.







Mr Ampaw objected to the parts of the statement during proceedings on Friday, February 5.



Paragraph 5 of Mr Nunoo’s statement said: “The EC had a video documentary person recording the events in the strong room and I have no doubt that if that documentary is made available in its authentic version it will confirm what I am saying in this witness statement about things that occurred in the strong room.”



The court adjourned hearing to Monday, February 8.



A former Deputy Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine told the press after proceedings on Friday, February 5 that “They (respondents) were seeking removal of 23 paragraphs” but the court removed only five. This is “victory to us”, he said.



