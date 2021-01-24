General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Dismiss Mahama’s motion for stay of proceedings – Akufo-Addo to SC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the 2nd Respondent in the 2020 Presidential election petition before the Supreme Court has filed a 20-paragraph affidavit to oppose to the Stay of proceedings application by the Petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama.



He has described the motion for stay as unmeritorious and one meant to stall the hearing of the petition. He, however, prayed the court to dismiss it.



Lawyers of former President Mahama, last Thursday filed a stay of proceedings at the apex court, arguing that, his motion for review on his interrogatories be heard before the hearing of the petition proceeds.



Following the refusal of his request to the apex court allowing the EC to answer some 12 interrogatories, the Petitioner filed for a review.



But that review motion has been table for hearing on January 28, 2021, that is two days after the apex court had commenced hearing of the petition.



The petitioner described that move as one that will occasion on him a “miscarriage of justice” and want the review motion heard first.



But the 2nd Respondent, in a motion to oppose to the motion for stay of proceedings, argue that, “there are no exceptional circumstances occasioning a miscarriage of justice that warrant the grant of the instant application for stay of proceedings.”



He prayed that “In the event, this honourable court ought to dismiss this application as unmeritorious and calculated to stall the hearing of the petition that he himself has initiated.”



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, with support from Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegartcher, Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Mariama Owusu and Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will sit on the matter on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.