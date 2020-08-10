General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: ATL FM News

Director General- GES calls on parents to lead exemplary lives

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, the Director General of Ghana Education Service

The Director General of Ghana Education Service Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwah has charged parents and guardians to lead exemplary lives that will enhance the character formation of their wards.



Professor Opoku Amankwah’s call comes after some Senior High School Students were spotted in videos exhibiting crass indiscipline and acts of hooliganism on the reason that invigilators were too strict on them in the ongoing WAEC examination. This has caused huge public outcry, with many questioning the state of morality and sense of responsibility among students and the general public at large.



Speaking in an interview on Accra based UTV, on the development, Prof Opoku Amankwaa indicated that it is suffice to say that some of these uncouth behaviours stem from improper acts demonstrated by parents or guardians in their various homes.



He also blamed politicians who use foul language in their discourse on political communicators to be mindful with the kind of utterance they spew in the public space.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) in an earlier reaction to the pockets of disturbances that these students exhibited barred some 14 final year students from writing the examination forthwith.



In addition, three teachers have been interdicted and barred from invigilating the examination awaiting the conclusion of investigations into their alleged roles in some of the reported cases.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened, and thus wants the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision of barring the fourteen (14) dismissed students from writing the ongoing 2020 WASSCE.



He has thus directed the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to engage the GES to review the sanctions meted out against the students.





