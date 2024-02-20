Did we ever complain that Bawumia is a disgrace to us? – Bernard Mornah slams Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has taken a swipe at the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for saying that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a disgrace to the people of the northern part of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on UTV on Monday, February 19, 2024, Mornah indicated that the comments made by Fifi Kwetey, the NDC general secretary, were petty and needless.



He said that northerners themselves have never said that Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was a disgrace to them and so Fifi Kwetey had no right to say that.



“(sic) that it would take non-northerners to tell northerners what is grace and what is not grace. How can someone who is not a northerner be the one crying for us northerner more than ourselves?



“Did we ever complain that Bawumia is a disgrace or we ever complain that John Mahama is a disgrace… For the record, Mahama’s father and the father of Bawumia worked with Kwame Nkrumah. They were part of the Northern Peoples Party,” he said.



Mornah added, “Their homes in Accra were in the same area in Kanda. If you go to Tamale, their homes are in the same area.”



The former PNC chairman said that the ruling NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have governed Ghana for 32 years with nothing to show for it.



He added that rather than resorting to pettiness, the two parties should campaign about policies they would use to better the lot of Ghanaians.



"Let us interrogate the policies and stop this pettiness, honestly speaking," he said.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/AE