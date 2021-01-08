General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Did Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu order Carlos Ahenkorah to snatch ballot sheets?

Carlos Ahenkorah snatched ballot papers during the election of the Speaker of Parliament

For what it is known, it is Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West who committed the illegality of snatching some ballot sheets from the Clerk of Parliament during the counting of the votes for the Speaker of Parliament.



Ahenkorah in an interesting turn of events snatched the ballot papers and attempted to bolt with them.



He was however unlucky as he was apprehended by some colleague MPs and the marshals in Parliament.



However, a new video that has gone viral on social media suggests that the Tema West MP did not act alone.



It appears Carlos Ahenkorah acted on the instructions of the leader of the NPP MPs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



In the said video cited by GhanaWeb, seconds before snatching the papers, Carlos Ahenkorah had a conversation with Suame MP.



After seemingly hatching the plot with the Tema West MP, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cleared the way for him to commit the illegality.



The video has come to the attention of Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram who has promised to ensure that whoever was involved in the ballot snatching plan is dealt with.



He said on Citi FM that the leadership of the house are yet to sit on the matter but with the new video, he suspects it was a grand plan by the NPP.



“Leadership will meet and a decision will be made. There were cameras in the house and everyone saw what happened. Was Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu an accessory? Did he ask someone to make way for Carlos Ahenkorah? We have time for all these and a decision will be made.



