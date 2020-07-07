General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Details of the 7 persons who have just been killed by coronavirus

Ghana’s Coronavirus related deaths rose from 122 to 129 following the demise of 7 persons, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced Monday.



6 out of the 7 had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and right breast cancer while 1 had none. 4 were females whereas 3 were males.



The deaths were recorded in the Ashanti and Central regions with the former having 5 persons succumbing to the disease. The ages are 62, 56, 39, 63, 75. Two others clocked 80.



The country’s case count has also seen a surge by 992 in a single update.



“These are samples that were taken from the period 18 June to 1 July 2020,” GHS reports.



According to GHS, the number of recoveries/discharges now stands at 16,070 from the previous 14,870.



This now puts the country’s active case count at 4,878.



Meanwhile, 6 persons are in critical condition, 5 on a ventilator whereas 22 are severally ill.







Regional breakdown of the cases below:



Greater Accra Region – 11,508



Ashanti Region - 4,534



Western Region - 1,846



Central Region - 992



Eastern Region - 835



Volta Region - 369



Upper East Region - 278



Northern Region - 137



Bono East Region - 139



Western North Region - 154



Oti Region - 112



Upper West Region - 55



Savannah Region - 46



Ahafo Region - 26



Bono Region - 38



North East Region - 8





