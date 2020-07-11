General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Details of the 6 persons whose demise has raised Ghana’s coronavirus death toll to 135

Six (6) more persons who tested positive for Coronavirus have been reported dead, sending Ghana’s death toll from 129 to 135, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.



According to information available on the website of GHS, one of the six who is a 44-year-old man had no co-morbidities. The rest had underlining health conditions like hypertension, puerperal sepsis, CVA, and chronic kidney disease.



Northern and Centrals regions recorded two each while the other two came from the Oti and Western regions.



The youngest among them was a 24-year-old female from the Oti region with a 71-year-old Central region-based female being the oldest among them. The rest were 54, 44, 54, and 52 years old.



Meanwhile, the country’s case count has increased 23,834. A total of 371 new cases were reported on July 7, 2020.



“These are samples that were taken from the period 15 June to 6 July 2020 as seen in Figure 8 but reported from the lab on July 7,” GHS stated.



Recoveries/discharges are 19,212, leaving the country with 4,487 active cases.



According to GHS, 6 are in critical condition; 5 on a ventilator. The condition of 24 persons is severe.







Below is the regional breakdown of the confirmed cases:



Greater Accra Region - 13,194



Ashanti Region - 5,078



Western Region - 2,052



Central Region - 1,076



Eastern Region - 911



Volta Region - 378



Upper East Region - 282



Northern Region - 187



Western North Region - 156



Bono East Region - 142



Oti Region - 115



Bono Region - 96



Upper West Region - 70



Savannah Region - 51



Ahafo Region - 36



North East Region - 9

