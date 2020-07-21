General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Defaulters of mask wearing directive forced to desilt gutters

As part of measures to fight the Covid-19, a joint-security-Force, comprising of the Military, Police and metro guards stormed some Principal Streets of Accra today to implement the face mask wearing directive.



Culprits were forced to scrub gutters.



At Dome in the Ga East Municipality, a barrier was mounted at the Dome Market to check defaulters.



Culprits were moved to desilt the choked gutter and were also forced to buy a mask at GH¢5 instead of GH¢3.



Some were opposing the instruction but were left with no option than to obey.



At the Agbogbloshie market, the Military and Police operated on the same Principle.



Some Personnel were standing at far ends in mufti to detect culprits and bring them on board to assist with the cleaning.



The PRO, for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Boaz Orlan-Hackman, told the Atinka News team that, this won’t be a “one-day show”.





