Debt exchange: Look elsewhere, leave pensioners alone - Dr Smart to government

General News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr Smart Sarpong, a senior research fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, has asked the government to listen to the call of pensioners to exempt them from the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



The pensioners have been picketing at the Ministry since Monday, February 6 to be exempted from the Programme.



Dr Smart speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', wondered how "pensioners and their money be our lifeline as a country? Nobody should tell me that... let's look elsewhere and leave our elderlies alone. A state that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for..."



