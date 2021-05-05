Deal with Christ Embassy pastor – Pentecostal & Charismatic Council

Religion of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The General Secretary of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah, has called on the security agencies to take action and deal with recalcitrant men of God who flout Covid-19 safety protocols.



He wants the Ghana Police Service to allow the law to vigorously deal with adamant men of God and churches that are not taking cognizance of the spike in cases in Ghana and failing to adhere to the safety protocols.



Rev. Barrigah speaking on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Tuesday, May 4 expressed disappointment in the head pastor of Christ Embassy Church in Ghana for disrespecting the directives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on public gathering.



He noted that since the outbreak of the coronavirus GPCC has been engaging head pastors and churches to fully adhere to the safety protocols by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help curtail the spread of the novel virus.



The man of God totally condemned the alleged gathering by the youth of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre-Accra on Friday, April 30 with almost all the people captured in a picture without nose masks.



He charged the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and punish the head pastor and other leaders of the church to serve as a deterrent to others.



“The police should take action because that is why the law is there; even God himself punishes if you go contrary to his word so if someone has broken the law he ought to be punished.



“If nothing is done about this, how can we sanction or punish others if they also flout the Covid-19 safety protocols?” he quizzed.



Rev. Barrigah thus urged the general public especially the churches to help the government by adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus.