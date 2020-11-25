General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Dan Botwe Commissions teachers accommodation at Okere

Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Kwaku Botwe

Member of Parliament for Okere and Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has commissioned two seven-unit and three-unit teachers quarters at Lakpa and Okrakwadwo to provide accommodation for teachers to enhance teaching and learning in the area.



Also, two ultra-modern kindergarten complexes fitted with kids water closet facility, dining area, classrooms, teachers rooms and restrooms for the children were commissioned for use at Okrakwadwo and Mintakrom, farming communities at Okere.



This brings to 10 the number of teachers quarters provided under the 'Teachers Community' concept initiated by Mr Dan Botwe to provide accommodation for teachers to form the Teachers Community at every village and town in Okere to improve education.



The New Patriotic Party legislator said among the many objectives of initiating the Teachers Community concept was to reduce teacher absenteeism and lateness due to the long kilometres teachers had to walk to school for lack of accommodation at their respective teaching posts and to inculcate discipline in the children in the community.



The MP, who was of the view that the presence of teachers in every community was the foundation for leveraging on education for socio-economic development, called on parents to step up their roles to maximise the full benefits from the projects.



He said the government had instituted several interventions including the free SHS policy to make education accessible to all, irrespective of background and location, however parents role in education remained critical to achieving the purpose of government.



Mr Daniel Kenneth, the Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), said the MP in collaboration with the Assembly had provided kindergarten facilities in villages and communities, where children had to trek long distances to and fro to access education.



He said the kindergartens were fitted with modern facilities to create a conducive environment for the children to enhance teaching and learning and expressed the hope that parents would have no excuse to refuse to send their wards to school due to distance.

