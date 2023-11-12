Dam spillage: SDA, ADRA call for sustainable livelihood support for victims

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

starrfm.com.gh

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church and its Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) are calling for sustainable livelihood intervention programs for victims of the recent floods in the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.



The devastating flood occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has caused unprecedented damage to properties and livelihoods of residents in the affected communities.



Though several donations of relief items have been made to support the victims, the Seventh-Day Adventist says more has to be done to bring the affected back to normal life.



Communication Director of the Church, Dr. Solace Asafo, said “what has happened has affected people’s livelihoods, what we give them today would not completely solve the problem.”



“So the livelihood interventions would be, beyond this, how do we help them in terms of jobs -not direct jobs but what were they doing, how can we help to support those aspects so they can feed themselves not always giving them fish but helping them do their own fishing,” she added.



The Church through ADRA delivered relief items worth GHC180,230 to victims in Galosota in Anlo, Vume, Mepe and Tadzi.



The items include food items such as cooking oil, bags of rice, corn, gari and beans. Others include mattresses, water, mosquito nets and coil, sanitary materials, blankets and toiletries.