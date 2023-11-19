Dam spillage: CJ shuts down courts in Ada over water crisis

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Chief Justice, (CJ), Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has shut down the operations of the Courts in Ada in the Greater Accra Region following General water crisis as a result of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.



According to the CJ, the spillage has affected the Circuit and the District Courts operations, hence directing its closure until November 30.



In a public notice issued on November 17 announcing the temporal closure and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng, (JA), said the situation would be assessed after November 30.



“The attention of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has been drawn to general water crises being faced by the residents of Ada as a result of the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam and which has affected the operations of the Circuit and District Courts, Ada.



“In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has decided to close the Circuit and District Courts, Ada, until 30th November 2023.



“The situation will be assessed thereafter for further action. The public is hereby duly notified,” the notices signed by the Judicial Secretary noted.