DCEs, NPP members have taken over mining, destroying water bodies – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that district chief executives (DCEs) and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken over mining in Ghana.



He says they have allocated all the available concessions to themselves, something he describes as very worrying.



“There are several concessions where mining is taking place, but it’s only the DCEs who are working on them for themselves. Apart from that, members of the NPP are the only ones who have taken over these concessions, and no one is stopping them.



When we are voted into power, we will put in place systems that will curtail such things. They should not happen in this country. We need to protect our water bodies from being polluted. Now water bodies in the south look comparatively muddy, and that should not be the case, so we will fight illegal mining and protect our land and water bodies,” he disclosed while addressing people in the Ashanti Region.



The National Democratic Congress flagbearer promised to establish district offices to address mining license applications and illegal mining operations.



