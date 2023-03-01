Creating 'distrust' about EC boss unfortunate - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tells Minority Caucus

Politics of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said some minority members in Parliament are bent on tagging the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa as “arrogant”.



This, he said, was due to Jean Mensa’s inability to appear before the House last week Thursday for a discussion on the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 elections.



But the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the perception is far from true – explaining that the EC boss has any time she is absent from the House given a tangible reason for her non-appearance.



“The only time, she did not appear in Parliament, we called her and she told me she was not in the country due to health-related issues. Can you hold that against somebody?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



"Sometimes you don’t understand how people [referring to fellow MPs] react to issues. Some people are bent on creating distrust about the Electoral Commissioner. That is unfortunate,” he added.



