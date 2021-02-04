General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court to rule on Takoradi girls kidnapping case on March 5

The four girls were kidnapped and subsequently murdered

The Sekondi High Court has decided on Friday, March 5, 2021, as the day for judgement on the murder case involving the four girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi and the two Nigerian suspects.



The two suspects, Sam Udoetuk Wills and John Orji have been under trial for their role in the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the four girls.



A charge of conspiracy to commit to kidnap was upgraded to conspiracy to murder following the discovery of human remains of the four girls.



On Monday, a submission of no case filed by the counsel for the suspects was dismissed by the court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong.



The judge after the ruling announced March 5, 2021, as the date for the judgement on the case.



He directed the counsels for both the state and the accused to file their written address on February 24, 2021.



“I’m instructing the State Attorney prosecuting, Patience Klinogo and her team to file their written address on 17th February 2021 and the defence counsels to also file their written address on 24th February 2021”, he is quoted to have said.



He further asked the two counsels to give an oral address before the seven-member jury, two days before judgement day.



A judgment will be passed after the oral address. It will bring an end to the case that has last almost three years.



