Court receives remains of all four Takoradi girls

File Photo: The four missing Takoradi girls

The remains of the four Takoradi girls who were kidnapped and later killed, were on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, examined by the Sekondi High Court in the Western Region.



The remains of the girls were examined by a seven-member jury hearing the case.



The remains of the four girls were brought to the court upon a request by the jury during cross-examination of the Head of Pathology Department at the Police Hospital, Superintendent Dr. Owusu Afriyie.



The Pathologist had admitted to the court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei Frimpong on Friday, October 23 that he took custody of five boxes which contained the suspected skeletal remains retrieved of the girls from the crime scene at Takoradi.



He indicated that the boxes containing the remains of the girls were received from the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory.



Superintendent Dr Afriyie further confirmed the receipt of another set of boxes suspected to be human remains which were retrieved from the scene of the crime in relation to the same case.



He, however, stated that they concluded together with an independent pathologist, at the end of their work that those were the remains of the girls.



The Jury requested, therefore, that the remains of the girls be brought to court.



The remains of the girls were accompanied by heavy security forces.



The four boxes containing the remains were sent into the Judge’s Chamber.





