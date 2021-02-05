General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Court grants Akoto Ampaw's request, dispatches 'invigilator' for Mahama's 3rd witness

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo will testify out of court due to some health conditions

A judicial officer has been dispatched to 'police' 3rd witness of petitioner in the Election Petition hearing, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo.



This follows some concerns raised by counsel of the 2nd Respondent, Akoto Ampaw who sought to establish the need for the presence of a judicial officer at his location, to ensure fairness.



"My Lords, my first concern is whether we have a judicial officer where the witness may be testifying from.



“So that we are certain that there is nobody or means of prompting him if questions are asked, because this is very important in our view,” he said.



Counsel for the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata didn't have any objections to this.



Hence the court took a brief recess to decide on who to dispatch, after which hearing has resumed.



Rojo Mettle Nunoo has since taken his oath as witness, and will subsequently be cross-examined by counsels of the 1st and 2nd respondents.