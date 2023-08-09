Corrupt NPP appointees jab: Maurice Ampaw attacks Kpebu, Sammy Gyamfi, Ablakwa

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has attacked individuals who have been vocal in criticizing government appointees and ministers over allegations of questionable wealth and property acquisitions.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV on August 6, 2023, Ampaw argued that it's hypocritical for these individuals, particularly those from the opposition the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to accuse ministers of amassing wealth through illegal means.



He argued that similar allegations could be directed toward members of NDC leadership during their time in power.



In a recent panel discussion on TV3, lawyer and legal commentator Martin Kpebu claimed to possess information regarding a sitting minister who is purportedly the owner of four mansions situated in the East Legon area.



Kpebu called on fellow Ghanaians to step forward and reveal any information they might have if they believed the source of wealth for any public official was dubious.



However, Maurice Ampaw challenged Kpebu's credibility and alleged affiliations with the NDC. He suggested that Kpebu's motives were aligned with favoring his party in the upcoming elections.



“You Kpebu you speak for the NDC… charity begins at home, you are trying to make NPP ministers and appointees look as if they are the only ones building houses, but start from your party.



"Lawyer Kpebu, start from your party, your own party that you have to turn yourself like a hypocrite who doesn’t want to be associate with them but you are with them.



“Weren’t you in this country when NDC took 20 million dollars to build their party headquarters? Where did they take the money from? Where did they get the money from? From the bank? Which bank of Ghana released that money for them?



"... while Mahama was in power, you used 20 million dollars to build your party headquarters, where did you get the money from? Has anybody disclosed the source? Should we audit you?”



He further highlighted certain individuals within the NDC who, in his view, had achieved notable financial success despite their relatively young age.



He singled out Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's national communication officer, and Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, pointing out their wealth and property acquisitions.



He maintained that his decades-long legal career couldn't lead him to the financial status of these younger figures in the NDC.



“Were we not in this country where Sammy Gyamfi was a student, and the time Sammy Gyamfi was a student some of us had practiced law for 20 years, and the kind of house Sammy Gyamfi has built I haven't built some before.



"Sammy Gyamfi has houses and cars, Okudzeto Ablakwa was a student when I was a lawyer…when I was a lawyer Okudzeto Ablakwa was a student at Legon, but the mansions that Okudzeto has built in Ghana and his hometown, the houses,” he alleged.







AM/SARA







