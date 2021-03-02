General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Coronavirus vaccination: We want to build public confidence - Dr. Aboagye Dacosta

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta is the Ghana Health Service Director of Health Promotion

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service has explained that with all the big names such as the president, his closest staff and heads of the health sector in the country going out to take their coronavirus vaccines, it is a way of imbibing confidence in the public.



He explained that as personalities from cross-sectors file out to get vaccinated, it should build some public confidence and encourage public participation and interest in the vaccination process.



Speaking with GhanaWeb TV at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) just after taking his coronavirus vaccine jab, he urged all to be eager to also get vaccinated.



“As one of the leaders, we want to build public confidence and it’s the reason His Excellency took it live, the spouse did same, the second lady did same and the vice president, prominent chiefs, the Ga Mantse, the Chief of Staff came here, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, so we haven’t heard anything so it means that the vaccine is safe. So I’ll encourage Ghanaians to go out, when it’s their turn, they should accept and just get the vaccine,” he said.



Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the first 600,000 doses of the vaccines from the COVAX facility on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



As part of leadership and as a way of demystifying the myths surrounding the vaccines, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, all took the vaccines on live TV, being the first in the country to do so.