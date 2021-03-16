You are here: HomeNews2021 03 16Article 1205716

General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Coronavirus: six more dead, 19 in critical condition

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

More people are dying from COVID-19 More people are dying from COVID-19

Six more patients have died after contracting COVID-19 related infections in Ghana, available data has revealed.

This pushes the country’s death toll from 685 to 691, as at March 11, 2021.

The figures also show that at least 19 patients are in critical condition while 48 other cases have been described as severe.

There are however 3,673 active cases after 223 cases were reported, according to figures on the Ghana Health Service’s website.

Tests

So far the country has tested 945,743 persons, which includes tests from routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing, and tests at the Kotoka International Airport. Out of this number 87,985 have tested positive for the virus while 83,621 have recovered and been discharged from holding centres.

Regional Breakdowns

Greater Accra Region - 49,031

Ashanti Region - 15,037

Western Region - 5,495

Eastern Region - 4,003

Central Region - 3,157

Volta Region - 2,179

Northern Region - 1,506

Bono East Region - 1,297

Upper East Region - 1,277

Bono Region - 1,135

Western North Region - 834

Ahafo Region - 679

Upper West Region - 444

Oti Region - 360

North East Region - 185

Savannah Region - 97

The country is however racing to with time to procure more COVID-19 vaccines after it received close to 650, 000 jabs from the COVAX platform and donations.

Over 400, 000 have received the vaccine so far, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Join our Newsletter