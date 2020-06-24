General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Coronavirus scare: Day students have been separated from the boarders – AFSHTS headmaster

Following President Akufo-Addo's order for final year students to go back to school Monday, June 22, 2020, Headmaster of Armed Forces Senior High Technical School (AFSHTS), Lieutenant Colonel Osman Zuneidu has noted that management has drawn a line between day students and boarders on campus to monitor them.



“We also separated the day students from the boarding students. I’ll ensure to the best of my ability that they do not mix up” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Lt. Zuneidu also revealed that all day students will commute to school for the period before the WASSCE because of the inadequate dormitories on campus.



“Our day students will be going to the house and coming daily because we don’t have enough dormitories to house them here. We have all form 3’s boarding and day students housed in the schools. We also have form 2 Gold who are already boarders also housed in the school but form 2 Gold who were day students remain day and we have separate class for them, they feed separatly and after school, they go back”.



Based on this, the school has informed both day and boarding students to be in their respective designated classrooms containing 25 persons and also adhere to the social distancing rule to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Inasmuch as the school is adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols, students are constantly being reminded to keep religiously to the social distancing rules among other things to keep safe.



During President Akufo-Addo’s 12th address to the nation on June 21, 2020, he ordered the reopening of schools for final year Senior High School students and SHS 2 students on the Gold Track after three months of being home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





