Coronavirus recovery rate is high due to several interventions – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Minister of Information, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Sunday cautioned the public to rigorously continue to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols even though the number of recoveries is on the ascendency.



“We caution the general public not to use the improving recovery numbers and the declining active case numbers as a reason to be reckless,” he said.



At the press briefing on the current state of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hon Oppong Nkrumah said that the effort of the country to stop the spread of the COVID-19 would be fruitless if Ghanaians rely on the success story of the high rate of the recoveries to ignore all the safety protocols.



He however assured that the Akufo-Addo government will continue to intensify measures to prevent further spread of the pandemic by supplying personal protective equipment to all places where they are needed, identify and test suspected cases, among others.



The Information Minister described as an unfortunate the impression being created by some people that the Akufo-Addo government is not doing enough in the fight against COVID-19.



He mentioned that the Akufo-Addo government from day one of the COVID-19 outbreak had come up with several initiatives to end the spread of the virus, adding that such interventions had culminated in Ghana’s current improved case count.



Touching on the situation in Senior High Schools, Mr. Nkrumah said surveillance systems were set up in schools to first and foremost identify suspected cases and test them.



The Minister said if these tests turned out positive, all others considered to be at risk of infection would also be tested to ensure there was no spread of infections.



He said there were also specially assigned staff within schools to coordinate with parents on the wellbeing of their wards, to prevent parents and guardians from worrying unnecessarily.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, said the last few weeks had seen a decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.



He said with the Greater Accra Region being a key region driving the epidemic, the declining cases was the result of the effective implementation of policies and strategies initiated by the government.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said, fortunately, most people who tested positive for COVID-19 easily recovered, and this greatly complemented arrangements that had been made to take care of patients.





