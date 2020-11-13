General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Coronavirus infections in Ghana pass 50,000

The total number of new coronavirus infections recorded in the country has seen quite a significant increment over the past weeks.



With fears of a possible outbreak of a second wave of infections, the total number of cases recorded since March has now moved past the 50,000 mark.



New updates released by the Ghana Health Service pegged the total number of recorded cases at 50,018 from 49,957. This is the cumulative number after the country recorded 61 new cases just about 24 hours ago.



Per details of the new update, the current number of active cases now stand at 1519 with 61 new cases.



While the number of recoveries and discharges are now 48,179 from previously recorded 48,096. The death toll remained at 320.



Below is the Regional breakdown;



Greater Accra Region - 26,769



Ashanti Region - 11,062



Western Region - 2,999



Eastern Region - 2,468



Central Region - 1,940



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 685



Western North Region - 657



Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Upper East Region - 359



Oti Region - 243



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





