General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus cases in SHSs not overwhelming – Michael Nsowah

Chairman of the Ghana Education Service Council, Michael Nsowah

Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (G.E.S) Council, Michael Nsowah, says the COVID-19 cases recorded in the Senior High Schools across the country have not gotten out of hands.



This comes after 15 students of Accra Girls’ Senior High School and other Senior High Schools tested positive for coronavirus.



Following the development, some unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) have called on government to close down schools.



NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu said the present development raised concerns of fear over what may be happening in other schools across the West African country.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi, Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (G.E.S) Council, Michael Nsowah, said the war against Covid-19 can only be won when experts’ advice are adhered to.



Michael Nsowah said it is unfortunate that calls by persons for the closure of schools are devoid of immediate solutions.



“We can only win this war when we listen to the experts. I am saying this because of the isolated cases. Does that mean that all the 300,000 students are at risk because 12 or 15 out of this number have tested positive to the virus. During normal exams when they is no pandemic, we record more than 100 absentees what accounts for that number of absenteeism? The solution is to enforce the measures to ensure the safety of the students,” he explained.



He said the GES is, however, in talks with the Ministry of Health and that if they advise GES to close down schools, it will be carried out immediately.





