Health News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus awareness: NCC calls for support

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, the National Commission on Culture (NCC) has called on corporate Ghana to support its “COVID-19 Nationwide Awareness Campaign” to reach all Regions and schools nationwide.



She said the programme on the theme: “Mask-Up, COVID-19 Down” which started towards the end of 2020, funded by the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, reached only six Regions out of the 16 nationwide.



Madam Nyame said the Regions reached included; Western, Central, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern and Bono East.



She said the project employed the use of drama, songs, cultural dance and displays, puppets, poetry amongst other artistic mediums to educate the public on the reality of the virus and safety measures to contain the spread.



Madam Nyame said the method formed part of its “Theatre for Development” initiative, which had proven to be effective in the dissemination of information and education of the public.



She said extending the awareness campaign across all 16 regions and schools would help contain the spread of the virus.



