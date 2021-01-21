Regional News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: WSUP donates PPE, handwashing facilities to AMA

A non-governmental organization, Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and handwashing facilities to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to support its campaigns in communities and schools towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items donated include 800 nose masks, 1440 bottles of Lifebuoy hand sanitiser, 1800 pieces of Lifebuoy soaps and 30 handwashing stands.



Receiving the items presented to the Assembly on Wednesday, 20 January 2021, The Accra Mayor Mohammed Adjei Sowah expressed his appreciation for the support.



He also added that the donations would enable the Assembly to reach out to the vulnerable in society.



"We would like to thank Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor for their kind gesture and also appeal to other state and non-state organizations to come to our aid. We are grateful for the support given to us by non-state organizations at the peak of the COVID -19 last year. We did not anticipate a second wave but here we are," he said.



Mr Adjei Sowah stressed the need to step up educational campaigns to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols to prevent its spread.



"We want to appeal for more so that we will be able to reach out to the vulnerable," he added.



He indicated that the wearing of nose masks was the first measure to control the spread of the virus and commended the police for stepping up its enforcement.



"We have seen the police enforcing the wearing of nose masks by arresting those who fail to comply...The ultimate aim is to protect lives until we have vaccines," he noted.



He also disclosed that the Assembly has distributed water tanks to markets in the metropolis to encourage regular hand washing and PPEs to schools, health institutions, and public places as part of measures to control the spread of the virus in the city.



The Programmes Director for WSUP, Mr John Alate, said his outfit in collaboration with Unilever and the United Kingdom (UK) government was implementing a year-long programme to improve hygiene-related practices on COVID-19 among the vulnerable and increase the capacity of institutions and service providers.



According to him, an intensive hygiene promotional campaign in selected municipalities and schools in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the provision of hygiene products, infrastructure, and to help promote campaigns in the communities are core mandates of the programme.



Mr Alate also stated the programme will also complement the government's effort to contain the spread of the virus in schools as pupils and students return to school.