General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Coronavirus: University students return to school Aug. 24

play videoFile photo

Continuing students will return for face-to-face teaching on Ghana university campuses effective August 24, 2020, the government has announced.



Delivering his 15th COVID-19 update on Sunday night, President Akufo-Addo said the decision has been taken to allow the students to finish their academic year.



“Through online learning portals, almost all continuing students in our Universities have completed their studies for the academic year. The exceptions are the University of Cape Coast, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Technical Universities, and some other Colleges. After extensive stakeholder consultations, the decision has been taken for continuing students in these tertiary institutions to return to school, on 24th August, to finish their academic year,” Mr. Akufo-Addo stated.



Final year students were asked to return to school to write their exit exams as the government eased restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Though it remains unclear when continuing students at the Senior High Schools (SHSs) are to return to school, the President said: “The Ministry of Education continues to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all relevant stakeholders to conclude discussions on the modalities surrounding the reopening of our pre-tertiary schools.”



“I will communicate, in due course, the decisions that will be reached from these consultations”, he added.



The government closed down public and private schools in March, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.